Bishop Mark Brennan welcomed in first mass

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Bishop Mark Brennan received a warm welcome while leading his first mass at Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart on Sunday.

The new bishop was appointed by Pope Francis after Bishop Michael Bransfield resigned after allegations against the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.

After months of hurt and betrayal in the diocese, the community is still fragile and picking up the pieces. But they say they have not lost sight of hope.

“I really hope that the bishop will lead the church, the hurting church, in the right direction. We will be praying for him as he starts this journey in leading us”, says church goer Leah Famularcano.

While Bishop Brennan knows there’s a lot of work to be done, he says he hopes to get things in order as soon as possible. He claims Pope Francis ordered him to work out a plan with Bishop Bransfield to make amends with damages he’s caused and to the diocese as a whole. But ultimately, he wants to create a good relationship with the community.

“My focus is to get to know the people of this diocese, to see what they’re doing, and then figure out what needs to be done”, says Brennan.

So far, the bishop says his transition to West Virginia has gone smoothly.