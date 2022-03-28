(WOWK) A sharp cold snap is about to break in the middle of the week with what could be a 60 degree swing in temperatures from Monday’s lows to Wednesday’s highs.

Tuesday starts in the low 20s. A few little showers or even a fast snow shower could develop near a cold front in the area on Tuesday but the air is so very dry that precipitation will have a hard time reaching the ground. Check how dry the air is here late Monday. Relative humidity is below 30 percent and the air temp is going to fall down into the low 20s by Tuesday morning.

Humidity values in percent as of 6 p.m. Monday evening

The next appreciable round of rain will kick in late Wednesday after highs reach an astounding mark near 80 degrees. Some areas will see 80 after starting Monday near 20 meaning a 60 degree change over the course of 3 days.

Model output for temperatures shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday

There should be a line of storms coming in from the west late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning but due to the dry nature of the air and the lack of daytime heat, we think the storms will weaken substantially. See slideshow below for more on this.

As of Monday evening, the Storm Prediction Center also thinks we won’t see much in the way of severe storms, with the outlook not quite reaching our viewing area.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday 8 a.m. through Thursday 8 a.m.

The wind will be strong however on Wednesday even without rain. Very strong wind gusts will be anticipated up to 30 mph.

Model output for wind gusts Wednesday evening

We could see an enhanced brush fire danger that day. We could see the West Virginia fire danger map jump a category in some areas from medium risk to high.

WV Forest Fire Danger map from WV Division of Forestry

