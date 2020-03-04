Cleveland man brings llama to sister’s wedding

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) – A relationship was tested when a brother made good on a years-old bet by bringing a live llama to her wedding.

An Ohio man brought a tuxedo-clad llama to a wedding, delighting everyone … except the bride.

Mendl Weinstock was making good on a promise he’d made years ago to his sister, Riva.

Annoyed by her constant wedding daydreaming, he vowed to bring a llama if the big day ever happened. Riva figured he was just yakking, so she bet the farm, agreeing to his hypothetical terms.

Fast forward five years and Mendl made good, much to Riva’s chagrin.

Although Mendl’s dapper guest was forced to remain outside the venue, two inflated llamas were seated at the head table.

Dog Food Truck

No need for a doggie-bag at this Washington-area food truck. It serves up healthy, fast food treats, but with a twist — they’re just for dogs!

Ron and Solo holloway are the owners of “Woofbowl,” and they say they’re on a mission to keep pets healthy.

Their food is made fresh every day –and they serve everything from hamburgers, tacos, donuts and even dog beer.

Sprinker Security System

Finally, check out a California homeowner’s homemade answer to would-be thieves.

Katie Camarena says thieves have been stealing items from cars in her area.

So she set up a motion-activated sprinkler to protect her possessions.

Needless to say, the do-it-yourself-defense is making a big splash.

I like the extra squirt at the end … Aaaand stay out!

