Dancing coronasaurus rex delivers root beer

CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VERMONT (CNN) – One small root beer business in Vermont is getting creative to keep the cash flowing during the quarantine. They’re calling it, the “Coronasaurus” dance-a-gram party.

If you’re like Dave and Jenny Rooke, there’s only so much you can do, when the pandemic forces you to press pause on your business.

Dave is doing his best to keep rookie’s root beer afloat Filling can after can with the couple’s well-known beverage, which is normally served on tap in area restaurants.

“We’re completely closed as far as our wholesale business goes, we’re just feeding ourselves on everyone’s generous can orders,” Dave Rooke says.

The couple was set on only doing things the old fashioned way, with curbside pickup at their doorstep.

That’s until Jenny got a package in the mail.

“When I opened it up i was like, ‘Oh my goodness. This is in the spark joy category,'” Jenny Rooke says.

This gift sparked something, that’s for sure …

An idea that’s bringing the community out of its shell.

Jenny is doing root beer delivery in a dinosaur costume.

“I’ve been dubbed the Coronasaurus Rex and the Quarantine Rex so far,” Jenny Rooke says.

She’s bringing the prehistoric party to front lawns and driveways all around Chittenden County.

And making some dino-loving friends along the way.

These twins, Max and Miles, aren’t too sure what to think of these dancing delivery dinos who stopped by to wish them a happy 6th birthday.

Their neighbors say this raptor rave is taking them back to simpler times.

Enough time to make some memories that will never go extinct.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories