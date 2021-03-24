General Mills under fire after comedian says he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

(WOWK)—A comedian from Los Angeles says he found something fishy in his breakfast cereal.

On Monday, Jensen Karp tweeted out a photo that made the Twitterverse lose its mind:

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

The photo appears to show a bag of one of General Mills’ most popular cereal brands, Cinnamon Toast Crunch (CTC), topped with more than just cinnamon and sugar. Yes, it appears that a couple of shrimp tails ended up in this bag of breakfast cereal.

CTC responded to Karp on Twitter, assuring him that they would investigate the matter.

We understand your concern. We promise you that our team will look into this and get to the bottom of it – but in the meantime, we want to do everything we can to make this right. We'll need further details to research. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

After “further investigation” and “closely examining” Karp’s image, CTC followed up with a claim that what appeared to be shrimp tails were actually chunks of accumulated sugar and cinnamon. They said that there was “no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”

After further investigation with our team that closely examined the image, it appears to be an accumulation of the cinnamon sugar that sometimes can occur when ingredients aren't thoroughly blended. We assure you that there's no possibility of cross contamination with shrimp. — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) March 22, 2021

This tweet led to Karp insisting that the objects he found in his cereal were in fact shrimp tails, and he accused CTC of gaslighting him.

Ok, we’ll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn’t all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp then posted tweets containing screenshots of direct message exchanges with the brand. CTC appears to have offered to send Karp a pre-paid envelope so he can send them the objects he found in his box of cereal. He told them that he would be keeping one of the two shrimp tails so CTC didn’t “continue to say it’s sugar” and make him “look insane.”

Should I take MY shrimp tail to a lab? I’m all-in. pic.twitter.com/QCWuqCKgH6 — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

Karp said his wife opened the other bag in the family pack, and it appeared to be opened and then taped back up and also appeared to contain dental floss.

UPDATE: my wife has a stronger stomach than me and checked the OTHER bag in the family pack. This one seems taped up (?) and also appears to include…(I don’t even want to say it)…dental floss. pic.twitter.com/yKPkpx7PWq — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

CTC maintained that there is no way the shrimp tails were introduced to the product at their facility and released the following statement:

“While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us at 1-800-328-1144.”

As the exchange continued, it drew the attention of thousands of Twitter users, and, as is typical with any kind of internet drama, hundreds of memes started to pop up. Here are some highlights:

you will NOT believe what I found in my cinnamon toast crunch today pic.twitter.com/xZYqHKqnmB — stuart fiddle (@stuartfiddle) March 23, 2021

It even led to what appears to be an actual recipe:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch tempura shrimp. Custom spice blend, jalapeños, served with a coconut lime dipping sauce.



Part of a balanced breakfast. pic.twitter.com/YuzS35r6z6 — Chef Andy Lunique (@AndyLunique) March 24, 2021