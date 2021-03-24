General Mills under fire after comedian says he found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

(WOWK)—A comedian from Los Angeles says he found something fishy in his breakfast cereal.
On Monday, Jensen Karp tweeted out a photo that made the Twitterverse lose its mind:
The photo appears to show a bag of one of General Mills’ most popular cereal brands, Cinnamon Toast Crunch (CTC), topped with more than just cinnamon and sugar. Yes, it appears that a couple of shrimp tails ended up in this bag of breakfast cereal.
CTC responded to Karp on Twitter, assuring him that they would investigate the matter.
After “further investigation” and “closely examining” Karp’s image, CTC followed up with a claim that what appeared to be shrimp tails were actually chunks of accumulated sugar and cinnamon. They said that there was “no possibility of cross-contamination with shrimp.”
This tweet led to Karp insisting that the objects he found in his cereal were in fact shrimp tails, and he accused CTC of gaslighting him.
Karp then posted tweets containing screenshots of direct message exchanges with the brand. CTC appears to have offered to send Karp a pre-paid envelope so he can send them the objects he found in his box of cereal. He told them that he would be keeping one of the two shrimp tails so CTC didn’t “continue to say it’s sugar” and make him “look insane.”
Karp said his wife opened the other bag in the family pack, and it appeared to be opened and then taped back up and also appeared to contain dental floss.
CTC maintained that there is no way the shrimp tails were introduced to the product at their facility and released the following statement:
“While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us at 1-800-328-1144.”
As the exchange continued, it drew the attention of thousands of Twitter users, and, as is typical with any kind of internet drama, hundreds of memes started to pop up. Here are some highlights:
It even led to what appears to be an actual recipe:
