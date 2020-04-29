Joke trees bring neighborhood laughs

OVERLAND PARK, KS (CNN) – A Kansas family is using their time at home during the coronavirus pandemic to help spread some laughter.

You might have heard this one before …

Families at home turn to their sidewalks for leisure …

But a stroll through the Kensington neighborhood in Overland Park is just the setup for something else.

“It’s fun it gives the kids something fun to do when we walk by,” Christie says.

A chuckle …

“Why do flamingos lift one leg up? Because if they picked up the other they’d fall over,” Christie says.

Jokes on trees along the path …

“What does a painter do when he gets cold? Put on another coat,” Justin says.

The kind a dad might tell …

“Why are mountains so funny? They’re hill areas,” Sydney says.

But in this case, it’s a mom.

“Just something that makes us feel good,” Jenny Stilley says.

“We just kind of look around and see which ones make us laugh and which ones make us go arrgghhh,” she added.

She and her daughters have been posting puns in their time at home.

“What do you call a train what carries bubble gum? Chew chew train,” Abbey says.

They’ve created a mile-long loop of family-friendly humor. They’re tying the neighborhood up in knots.

“What did you hear about the population in Ireland? It’s Dublin,” Anna says.

Get it?

“It makes me feel important because I’m doing something,” Ashley says.

“I just like how they bring joy and happiness to people,” Anna says.

It helps to laugh at something down to earth.

“What’s the most groundbreaking invention? A shovel,” Ashley says.

And these comedians will be here all week. They want to post jokes even after life returns to normal.

“I think this is a way anyone can just take the time to spread a joke and it can just bring back memories or make someone’s day,” Jenny says.

Laughter is contagious, after all … And these days it’s strong medicine.

