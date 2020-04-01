Lawn flamingos showcase social distancing

AUSTIN, TV (CBS) – A homeowner in Austin, Texas is keeping his decorative flamingos 6 feet apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

Greg Cunningham changes his flamingo display with the seasons and says a neighbor suggested he showcase social distancing. He says people often stop and smile.

