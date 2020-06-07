Man breaks record by drinking liter of lime juice

IDAHO (CNN) – You may have seen the story of an Idaho man breaking the world record for drinking a liter of lemon juice through a straw last week.

You may have wondered why that record even exists. We don’t know … But he’s at it again.

For his 150th world record, David Rush decided to do the same thing … But with lime juice.

He says he thought it may be easier since he likes limes better than lemons.

That turned out to be wrong.

He managed to gulp the 200 servings in 17.29 seconds, which is close to a full second longer than his lemon juice record.

Rush also says he had a harder time keeping it down. He even had to run to the sink after he finished … Just in case.

So what’s next for the man who does all this to try to inspire kids to study science, math and engineering?

Well, it probably won’t be food related.

Rush says his sister — who is a nurse — told him if he doesn’t stop doing this, he could wreck his stomach lining.

Maybe just do something with a chainsaw again … Like the record he holds for balancing one on his chin.

