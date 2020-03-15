Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns

BAY MINETTE, AL (NEXSTAR) — A man held a “Will work for toilet paper” sign along Highway 59 in Bay Minette, Alabama Saturday afternoon.
He was not being serious; it was just for laughs. A viewer sent this picture to sister-station WKRG.
The man with the sign, Jordan Callaway, said the purpose was to give the community a good laugh among the coronavirus stress.
