Man holds a “Will work for toilet paper” sign to spread a little humor among coronavirus concerns

BAY MINETTE, AL (NEXSTAR) — A man held a “Will work for toilet paper” sign along Highway 59 in Bay Minette, Alabama Saturday afternoon.

He was not being serious; it was just for laughs. A viewer sent this picture to sister-station WKRG.

The man with the sign, Jordan Callaway, said the purpose was to give the community a good laugh among the coronavirus stress.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories