Mountain lion found hiding in crawl space of home

MONROVIA, CA (KTLA) – Wildlife officials captured a mountain lion Thursday morning that was hiding in the crawl space of a Southern California home.
The big cat was initially spotted near an intersection in Monrovia, a city at the foot of the Angeles National Forest. Aerial video from sister station KTLA showed agents looking into the crawl space of a nearby home about 7:15 a.m.
Officials eventually pulled the mountain lion, which had apparently been tranquilized, out from under the home shortly before 8 a.m. The animal was then loaded into a truck and driven out of the neighborhood.
The home was located about a block away from Monrovia High School.
The animal’s capture comes after a series of mountain lion sightings in the area over the past few days.
