New snake species named for ‘Harry Potter’ Slytherin

INDIA (CNN) – There may be nothing about it that says “magic” or “witchcraft,” but a newly-discovered snake species has still been named after a character from the “Harry Potter” series.
Scientists in India decided to call this green pit viper “Trimeresurus Salazar.”
The name is an ode to Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft.
That’s where Potter and his pals mastered their wizardry skills.
Slytherin is known – among other things – for his the ability to talk to snakes.
The scientists’ findings have been published in the journal “Zoosystematics and Evolution.”
