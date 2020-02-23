Pet poodle snatched by hawk found 28 hours later

PITTSBURGH, PA (CNN) – A Pennsylvania pet owner was horrified when a hawk scooped-up her blind and deaf toy poodle; but amazingly, the dog is now back in her arms.

Deborah Falcione has several different dogs, and after what happened Thursday, she wasn’t sure she’d see her 16-year-old poodle Porschia again.

“All I can do is thank God for the miracle, because I don’t know how else this dog could have survived,” says Falcione.

It was a wild night that started when Porschia was scooped up from Falcione’s back deck by a hawk and carried off.

After hours of searching, Falcione started to lose hope, especially after temperatures dropped well below freezing overnight.

Until Friday afternoon when she got a call from Banfield Animal Hospital saying they had Porschia .

“I said, that’s impossible. She could not have survived 28 hours in the bitter cold weather in 10 degree weather,” says Falcione. “This is a six and a half pound dog. She’s blind, she’s deaf, she’s 16 years old. I went down there and sure enough, this is the dog.”

Porschia had been found by a neighbor, dropped by the hawk, nearly four blocks away from her home.

Falcione said, Porschia may be the tiniest dog. but she has the strongest will to live.

“How she got away… I have no idea. How she survived it? I will never know. But I know one thing, by the grace of God, this dog is still alive.”