UTAH (KTVX) — Cup Noodles is bringing Ramen fans and makeup lovers something new and exciting.

The iconic noodle company is partnering with HipDot, a Los Angeles-based beauty brand, to launch a limited-edition makeup collection available as of May 3 on hipdot.com.

According to representatives of HipDot, the collection is inspired by the warm tones of ramen noodle soup. The various makeup looks made possible by the different sets are just as easy to create as making Cup Noodles itself.

The collection is made up of a Collectors Box, an eyeshadow palette, and a lip and cheek set.

The HipDot x Cup Noodles Collectors Box sells for $58. This option is meant for the ultimate ramen and makeup fans and includes a pigment palette, a lip and cheek set, a powder puff, a HipDot x Cup Noodles makeup bag, and a fun set of chopsticks.

Courtesy of HipDot

The Cup Noodles Pigment Palette, when sold separately, goes for $26. The eyeshadow tones mimic those found in our favorite soupy dish and are infused with nourishing Vitamin E as well as soothing Jojoba Oil. Shades include Ramen Noodle, Diced Carrots, Hot & Spicy, Teriyaki, Roasted Corn, Seasoning, Soy Sauce, and Spicy Chili.

This palette will be available on the HipDot website as well as on Ulta.com.

Courtesy of HipDot

The Cup Noodles Lip and Cheek set is crafted with a lightweight liquid blush and lip duo formula. The set includes two tones of red and orange as well as one highlighter to help fans get their glow on. The shades include Lemon, Sesame, and Hot Sauce.

Courtesy of HipDot

All products in the HipDot x Cup Noodles collection are vegan and certified cruelty-free. All products are free of parabens, talc, phthalates, petroleum, mineral oil, and other harmful ingredients.

To get your hands on this collection, visit HipDot’s official website today.