Reese’s unveils peanut butter cups…without the chocolate

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — The folks behind one of life’s greatest treasures, the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup, have unveiled a new take on the classic snack that may leave a few of you scratching your heads.
It’s a peanut butter cup — without any chocolate!
Yes, really. It’s just a whole bunch of peanut butter inside of a package.
The Hershey Company is calling them the Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and says they’re “awe-inspiring, jaw-dropping and eye-popping.”
Instead of a chocolate outside, the cups have a peanut butter candy-flavored shell and ooey, gooey peanut butter on the inside.
“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s Brand Manager.
The treat will only be available for a limited time and should hit store shelves in early April.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.