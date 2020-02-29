Teens stole hearse with casket, body in the back

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX-TV) — Officials say two Ohio teens stole a hearse — with a body inside —- for a quick joyride before crashing into a utility pole.

The report from Columbus Police states the two teenagers hijacked the vehicle Thursday after finding the keys in the ignition outside a funeral home.

The two teens, who have not been arrested, hit another vehicle with the hearse after witnesses saw them doing donuts in a school parking lot nearby.

The owner of the funeral home says there was no serious damage to the body or casket.