TWRA: Kingsport native catches ‘Mack Daddy Musky’ on Nolichucky River

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Kingsport fisher scored big on the Nolichucky River Monday, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
TWRA posted to Facebook with a photo of Kingsport native Luke Herndon, who caught a massive muskellunge on the Nolichucky River Monday.
According to the post, Luke fought to catch the fish for 30 minutes below the dam at the Davy Crockett Reservoir.
The fish was released after the picture was taken.
According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service website, muskellunge commonly grow to 37.4 inches, but have been recorded to be as long as 72 inches.
USFWS also reports the heaviest muskie on record weighed 70 pounds.
