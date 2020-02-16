VIDEO: Deer runs through Indiana grocery store

INDIANA (CNN) – Grocery shoppers in Indiana got an unexpected surprise Saturday night.

A deer somehow got inside this Kroger and started running around it.

Brigitte Dan was in the meat department with her family, when she thought she saw a dog heading toward her.

Then, she realized it was a deer and shot this video of it.

The frantic animal jumped over the meat counter at one point.

A Kroger spokesperson jokes he hopes it noticed the plant-based protein products in the case.

Staff tried to catch the animal, but it eventually ran out on its own.