VIDEO: Deer runs through Indiana grocery store

Bizarre

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANA (CNN) – Grocery shoppers in Indiana got an unexpected surprise Saturday night.

A deer somehow got inside this Kroger and started running around it.

Brigitte Dan was in the meat department with her family, when she thought she saw a dog heading toward her.

Then, she realized it was a deer and shot this video of it.

The frantic animal jumped over the meat counter at one point.

A Kroger spokesperson jokes he hopes it noticed the plant-based protein products in the case.

Staff tried to catch the animal, but it eventually ran out on its own.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events