‘Witch bottle’ artifact found in Virginia Civil War site

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (CNN) – An archaeological site in Williamsburg found an interesting artifact back in 2016 — years later they’re learning that it could hold more of a story than archaeologists initially thought.

A witch bottle – blue glass, the neck cracked off and filled with rusted nails – held a purpose that even experts wouldn’t initially consider.

“Our first thought was why do they have this bottle with nails in it,” says Joe Jones, Director of William and Mary Center. “Why would they even have that?”

The answer is eerie.

“Putting them next to the fireplace to ward off evil spirits basically, as a form of protection it’s kind of a talisman,” says Jones.

Team members from the William and Mary Center of Archaeological Research found the bottle in 2016 along I-64 near Busch Gardens.

They came across the object after being contacted by VDot– who was looking at widening the road in that area.

“We found the bottle,” says Jones. “We knew it was coming from undisturbed deposits, we knew it’s kind of a time capsule –because it hasn’t been disturbed since it was deposited.”

Deposited under layers of clay dating back to the civil war era after confederate troops retreated to Richmond from Williamsburg.

“Putting the nails and the personal effects in a bottle next to a fireplace, the heat of the fire heats up the iron in the nails and, in some way, that entraps the evil spirits.”