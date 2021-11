ERIE, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s edition of Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers recent match up against the Los Angeles Chargers as the Black and Gold lost 41-37.

The hosts also weigh in on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon.

