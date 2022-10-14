Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In this week’s Black and Gold Digital Edition, hosts Jay Puskar, Mike Fenner and Kent Urbanski discuss the Steelers upcoming game against the Buccaneers after being in Buffalo for last week’s game.

The Steelers have now lost four straight games. So how can the team salvage this season and get back on track as the team gets ready to face off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady?

It’s vital for the team to get off to a better start in the first quarter. If they can execute a little early and get the crowd more engaged, they need to have that on their side to try to pump some noise in defensively when they’re going up against the Buccaneers on offense.

Pittsburgh has got to get better in terms of pressuring the quarterback. Also, the offense needs to keep the defense off the field. Tom Brady gets rid of the ball so quick he doesn’t get sacked a lot because of that. So they are going to have to develop some sort of scheme to limit that if they can’t get pressure on him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at the Acrisure Stadium.