Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in week 18, which was good enough to send the 10-7 Steelers to the postseason.

Mike Fenner, Kent Urbanski and Ashley Kaiser break down the latest with the Steelers including this week’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

In order to pull off a victory, the Steelers will have to make team and NFL history as the seventh seed has never won in the Wildcard round and are 1-10 without T.J. Watt who will miss the game with an MCL sprain he suffered against the Ravens.

The good news for the Steelers is the weather for Sunday’s game is supposed to be frigid and wet with temperatures expected to be in the 20s and wind gusts reaching up to 50 mph, making conditions ideal for a surging Steeler’s rushing attack.

Safties Minkah Fitzpatrick will also be returning from injury and Damonte Kazee returning from suspension just in time to help slow down Stefon Diggs and a dangerous Buffalo receiving core.

The Bills meanwhile may be without wide receiver Gabriel Davis who torched the Steelers for 171 yards and a pair of scores on three catches last year. Josh Allen has also struggled with turnovers this season throwing a career-high 18 interceptions to go along with seven fumbles, four of which were lost.

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern in the AFC Super Wildcard round.