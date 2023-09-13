(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The wait is finally over, Pittsburgh Steelers football has returned! The Steelers enter this year with the hopes of contending in a rigorous AFC after a strong finish to the 2022 season followed by an impressive offseason and preseason.

They will be tested right away with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa and the San Francisco 49ers coming to town with the game set to kick off at 1 p.m. on WFXP FOX 66.

Fan Shoutout Segment: After an offseason full of additions and Kenny Pickett entering year two, Mike asks fans for their thoughts on him and the team heading into the season opener.

Fan(s) of the Week: Samantha and Brant Kinley of Portage, PA show off how they turned part of their home into the ultimate Steelers fan cave.

Catch “Tailgate with Jess” and watcher make “Cheeseburger Dip“

Compare your prediction for the game against our crew!