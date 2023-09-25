(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pittsburgh Steelers have life! After defeating division rival Cleveland in a Monday night thriller thanks to heroic efforts from T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, the Steelers head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders will be looking to go all in after getting blown out last week by the Buffalo Bills in a game where running back Josh Jacobs, who lead the NFL in rushing last year, ran for -2 yards. They now face a Steelers defense that has given up the second most rush yards in the league through two games.

Meanwhile, the Steelers will be looking to make their own offensive rebound after putting up just 12 offensive points against the Browns and being outscored by their defense. The Steelers offense has only generated 19 points through two games against some of the league’s best defenses per NFL Team Stats.

Now they face a Raiders defense ranking near the middle in most categories for their first road game of the year. The game is set to kick off Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

