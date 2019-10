CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) -- The woman, who is considered a "person of interest" in these wrongful death cases, was terminated from the VA for providing false information on her job application. She was thought to be a CNA or Certified Nursing Assistant, but a check of the state agency that regulates those licenses does not turn up her name. Several of the veterans who died were injected with insulin, even though they were not diabetic.

"She absolutely was doing blood sugar tests on patients, because we have the medical records that show that she was doing that." Reporter Q: And that would be improper? "She's not a nursing assistant. She's not a certified nursing assistant so as far as we know, she hasn't had any medical training whatsoever," said Tony O'Dell, an attorney for eight VA families