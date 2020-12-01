Black ice expected Wednesday morning

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was the first day of winter driving Tuesday for West Virginians as the area saw the first snowfall of the year.

Most of the weather-related accidents happened at dawn when the snowfall began to melt, according to local tow-truck companies contacted by 13 News.

Later during the day, the roadways had a mix of ice, slush, and puddles.

Its drivers say they were mainly unfazed by the changing driving conditions.

While the I-64 in the metro Charleston area was clear by the afternoon, the I-79 and the SR-119 going into Elkview and Clendenin were still considerably slick.

Now would be the time to make sure your tires have enough pressure, and you have an ice scraper in your car.

Authorities say the fresh snowfall will refreeze overnight and black ice is expected Wednesday morning.

