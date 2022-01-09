All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Black ice is a major threat tonight and for morning commute!

The roads caused a traffic nightmare for drivers.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The rain is ending across the Tri-State but bitterly cold temperatures once again overnight is going to set the stage for the potential for significant black ice to develop.

Roadways have been soaked by the steady rains experienced today in the Tri-State, along with the snow that has been slowly melting today with temperatures well above freezing. The combination of these two created a lot of water lying on area roadways, creating the risk for hydroplaning.

Lows Monday morning will likely be in the teens!

Tonight, temperatures will fall into the teens, so all of that water laying on the roadways will freeze. Temperatures for the morning commute will be in the upper teens and it’s going to take awhile for road temperatures to jump above freezing. Check out Predictor below:

