Blood donations slow in the midst of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the American Red Cross nationwide someone needs a unit of blood every two to three seconds. But because of COVID-19 blood donations have slowed.

They’ve faced two main challenges. One is getting the word out to the public that it is safe to donate because of their increased safety protocols. The other is finding places to host blood drives.

“With schools being closed and universities being closed it is challenging to find a place that we can host blood drives throughout the communities,” said Krista Farley Raines, Regional Communications Officer, American Red Cross. “We want to make sure those are offered in your local communities and for that to happen we need churches or senior centers, any place that has the space where we can social distance and spread out.”

As an added incentive to encourage participation the American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies to help provide insight into possible past exposure to the coronavirus.

To make an appointment to donate click here.

