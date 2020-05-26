Bluefield Police respond to shooting on Union St.

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Bluefield Police are on the scene of a shooting on Union Street.

According to Police Chief Dennis Dillow, one person was shot. Dillow also told 59News several people fled the scene.

Details are limited. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

