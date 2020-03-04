Bobwhite quail reintroduced to West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is beginning a five-year project to restore northern bobwhite quail to the Mountain State.

Last week, 48 birds were captured in Texas and released at the Tomblin Wildlife Management Area in Logan County. Transmitters have been placed on some of the quail to monitor survival and habitat use. The bird is a native species, and once was found across the state, but the winters of 1977, 1978, and 1979 devastated the bobwhite quail in West Virginia, according to a press release from the governor’s office.

“We’re constantly looking to reintroduce species of animals, especially game animals, that people in West Virginia have been hunting and chasing all over these mountains for the last couple hundred years. So it’s really a great day to be a sports man or woman in West Virginia,” Stephen McDaniel, director of the DNR says.

Officials estimate it will take several years to see if this project is successful, but the goal is a self-sustaining population.

