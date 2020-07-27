Body-cam footage released of Charleston Police Officer attack

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We’re learning new details tonight in last Wednesday’s attack of a Charleston Police officer.

The City of Charleston released gut-wrenching body-camera video of the attack.

It started as a disturbance call and that’s when patrolmen Chelsea Mccoy found the suspect — Anthony Gamble — throwing rocks at a greyhound bus.

The officer told him to leave and he threatened to hit her with a rock before attacking her and trying to steal her gun.

Now according to Deputy Chief of Police Scott Dempsey, the call for help could have been much worse, if it wasn’t for the quick response time of McCoy’s back-up officers.

