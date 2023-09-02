BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Boyd County High School teacher was arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual abuse of a student, according to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department.

Michael D. Spears, 45, has worked within the school district for about 20 years. He’s now facing two counts of rape, 3rd degree, and one count of sexual abuse, 1st degree, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation between the Boyd County Sherriff’s Department and Boyd County School System in reference to alleged sexual misconduct between a female student, under the age of 18, and the high school teacher, Spears.

During the course of the investigation, a search warrant was conducted of Spear’s home in Ashland, Kentucky, and deputies seized cell phones, computers and thumb drives.

Spears in currently being held at Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash only bond, according to the jail website.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department at 606-739-5135 and ask to speak with Det. Beam or Det. Kirk.