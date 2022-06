HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A body was found by the railroad tracks in Huntington after allegedly being struck by a train at the 700 block of 7th Avenue on Saturday.

Cabell County dispatch says that the body was found around 4:40 p.m. after reports of someone being struck by a train.

Huntington Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will provide more information as it becomes available.