Body found in a wooded field in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Troopers have located a deceased white male on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
At approximately 3:35 p.m., Corporal N.A. Manolakos and TFC S.M. Thompson of the West Virginia State Police Quincy Detachment responded to a call of a person down, located in a wooded field off Paint Creek Road in Kanawha County. The male is being identified as Wayne Woodson, with apparent gun shot wounds.
This investigation is on-going. We will update you as more details are made available.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.