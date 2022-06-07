LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched Monday, June 6 at 11:45 a.m., to the Caldwell area after receiving a report of a body found.

On the embankment of Howard’s Creek, along Camp Ann Bailey Road, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and was able to retrieve the body and transport it to the State Medical Examiners Office in Charleston for identification and cause of death.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.