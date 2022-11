BRANCHLAND, WV (WOWK) — A body was found floating in the Guyandotte River near Branchland, multiple sources tell 13 News.

Witnesses say the body was found around 4 p.m. near Route 10 and 4 Mile Creek Road.

Police remain on the scene at this hour.

Stay with 13 News for updates throughout the evening.