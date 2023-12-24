WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – An investigation is underway after a body was found floating in the Ohio River on Saturday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

The person was identified as Christopher Wayne Shilling, 45, of Washington County, Ohio.

According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found around 5:30 p.m. by two people walking near the riverbank in Marietta, Ohio.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene near the Interstate 77 bridge, and a rescue boat with the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company recovered the body, which was then taken to the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg.

The cause of death is still under investigation by the West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Marietta Police Department are all investigating the incident.