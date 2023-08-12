IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A body was found in Storms Creek on Saturday morning, according to the Ironton Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene across from Moulton’s Field around 7:15 a.m. When they arrived, a female body was found face down in the water, according to the police department.

No information about the identity has been released at this time.

The body will be sent to the Montgomery County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Ironton Police Department Detective’s Division at 740-532-5606.