Closeup of Police Lights on Dark Street at Night

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A body in connection to a missing persons case was found in Boone County, according to Chad Barker, the Boone County Sheriff.

Chad Barker said Kaden Barker, 21, from Orgas, was reported missing this week after family members were unable to locate him.

While deputies were participating in a community search on Saturday, a local property owner discovered human remains and alerted deputies nearby.

“This is an absolute tragedy and as you can imagine, the outcome has devastated the family,” said Chad Barker. “We ask that you keep Kaden’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers in the days and weeks moving forward.”

Chad Barker said they are confident the person found was Kaden Barker; however, the body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office as the investigation continues.

There is no relation between the Sheriff and the victim.

Anyone with information on the circumstances are asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.