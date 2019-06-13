Body of missing Ohio baby found at bottom of well

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The body of a missing baby has been recovered.

The missing baby’s body was recovered about thirty feet down a well in Otway, Ohio.

Deputies, along with assistance from the Otway Fire Department were able to recover the body from the bottom of the well.

The body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

The four month old baby was in custody of Children Services after being born with drugs in his system but was returned to his biological father after being found compliant with all regulations set by Scioto County Childrens Service.

Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Mount Hope Road in Otway after trying to find the four month old baby after Scioto County Children Services made attempts to locate the baby during the month of May and were unable to locate the baby.

Jessica Groves was removed from the residence in Otway without issue, while Daniel Groves barricaded himself.

After a six hour standoff, Daniel Groves was apprehended by authorities.

Deputies say that several stolen items were recovered on the property, including two four-wheelers, a UTV, two stolen trailers, a riding lawn mower, a camper, and other items valued at $42,000.

Jessica Groves, 39, of Otway is arrested on 1 count of 2nd degree felony abuction, one count of 1st degree felony kidnapping, and one count of interference of custody.

Daniel Groves, 41, of Otway, had been charged with one county of 2nd degree felony abduction, 1st degree felony kidnapping, misdemeanor interference with custody, probation violation, and theft and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with any more information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.