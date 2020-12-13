Body of missing worker in Ohio power plant collapse found

MANCHESTER, OH (AP) — The body of a worker missing since a power plant in southern Ohio collapsed last week has been recovered.

News outlets report the man was found dead Saturday in the rubble of the Killen Generating Station in Manchester.

A second worker is still missing.

The power plant collapsed on Wednesday.

Three other workers who were trapped had been rescued shortly after the collapse. They were taken to a hospital and their conditions weren’t made public.

Detroit-based Adamo Group is leading the search effort, which has shifted into a recovery mission. Its crews are using heavy equipment to sift through the debris.