BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Boone County man was arrested on Monday, for allegedly firing a rifle in the direction of a man’s granddaughters while they were playing in the Pond Fork River.

According to a criminal complaint, 63-year-old Wiliam Toath was seen on video recorded by a man parked in his truck near a trailer at Pond Fork Road, next to the Van Community Park in Boone County. The man in the truck told deputies that he had taken his granddaughters to the park and had parked across the road from Toath’s residence.

The complaint says that Toath can be heard cursing and screaming about the man and his granddaughters “stealing” from his trailer. In the video, multiple gunshots could be heard, and the man told deputies that Toath shot a rifle down into a ditch and then shot down toward the river where the granddaughters were playing.

The man and his granddaughters got in the truck and left, but more shots could be heard as they were leaving. At one point, the grandfather had to tell his granddaughters to hide behind a boulder, according to the complaint. No one was injured.

Toath was prohibited from owning a firearm because of previous arrests and was allegedly found with methamphetamine.

He is being charged with wanton endangerment, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.