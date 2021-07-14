Boone County man shoots and kills father

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With all the attention placed on the COVID-19 pandemic these past 17 months, the nation's other health crisis - the opioid epidemic - has received relatively little coverage. But that's about to change.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says 93,000 people died from drug overdoses last year, compared to 72,000 the year before. That's a 30% increase. West Virginia logged more than 1,200 deaths, a 45% increase. Experts say the two health crises are related