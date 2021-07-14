Boone County man shoots and kills father

NELLIS, WV (WOWK)—According to West Virginia State Police, authorities responded to a domestic situation on Wednesday in Nellis, West Virginia.
24-year-old William Eric Kinder, of Nellis, shot his father, 54-year-old Eric Neal Kinder, also of Nellis, causing Mr. Kinder’s death.
William Kinder was arrested and charged with murder.
This investigation is still ongoing.
