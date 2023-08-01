BOONE COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Boone County Sheriff, Chad Barker tells 13 News the search is over for 41-year-old Joshua Bias.

The Sheriff posted a statement in the search groups Facebook page yesterday saying “This afternoon, law enforcement and emergency services were able to locate Josh and the vehicle. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the outcome we had hoped and prayed for.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office Bias, was reported missing from the Foster area. He was last known to be in Chapmanville, West Virginia, around 4 p.m. Monday, July 24, 2023.

The Sheriff went on to say in the post, “We ask that you respect the privacy of the family and you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time. The outpouring of love and support from the community has been overwhelming over the last week.”