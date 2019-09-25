Boone County suffering from steep budget cuts

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Boone County has been facing a harsh reality as multiple government jobs were slashed to make up for a multi-million dollar shortfall.

This fall comes from the coal tax decline along with a population drop – creating fewer jobs for residents.

“It’s been tough on everyone”, says county commissioner Craig Bratcher, “I mean there’s no one here that’s happy about it. I mean it has physically and mentally made me sick”.

Tuesday’s county commission meeting had a lighter crowd than usual following the previous announcements made about the cuts. After 10 employees were laid off, the community is struggling to adjust.

“When you’re talking about jobs and you’re talking about insurance for folks, it’s gut wrenching”, says Boone County commissioner Brett Kuhn.

County commissioners say this has been tough for a community as tight knit as Boone County, but elected officials along with community members say are handling it the best they can.