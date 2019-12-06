Boone Memorial Hospital helps miners file black lung claims for free

MADISON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Hospital offered free help today for those suffering from Black Lung disease.

Staff sat down with each individual to help them properly file their black lung claims to receive benefits.

Boone Memorial started offering these outreach events in 2018 and continue to do them several times a year.

The turnout is usually 30 to 50 people filing at each event and takes about 30 to 40 minutes per person to complete the paperwork.

BMH Chief Development Officer, David Gresham said, “I feel like this state was built on your backs in coal and just like the veterans and other groups that have built this country over the years, you guys built this state and you need benefits for what you’ve done you deserve what you deserve.”

The paperwork is then sent to the Department of Labor, who then schedules an eligibility appointment to test the miner for black lung.

You can also make an appointment for assistance in filing for your federal black lung claims at the hospital.

Contact Boone Memorial Hospital at (304) 369-8825 to schedule or visit their website to learn more about services and treatments offered.