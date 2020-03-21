Boone Memorial Hospital steps up Coronavirus testing on-site

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Boone Memorial Hospital is one of the few hospitals that serve rural communities in the Southern West Virginia coalfields.

Boone Memorial Hospital has been at the forefront of treating Black Lung Disease for several years now, and during this health crisis, they believe they have the right equipment, staff and services in case the virus shows up there.

Three separate on-site screening tents are set up where patients can get tested for the Coronavirus. First, all patients will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of simple questions such as have you traveled out of state or traveled out of the country.

They will ask you if you’re experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus and if so, are then taken for a second screening to be swabbed. The swab is then sent to the state’s health department lab where results will come back within 48 hours.

Hospital staff is also disinfecting the halls and surfaces to keep everyone safe during this health crisis.

Chief Development Officer, David Gresham said, “given that we were the last state with a confirmed case, I’d have to say we’re very lucky, but who knows what the future holds. We’re prepared 3,4, 5, 6 months out to do what we got to do to take care of our patients, our staff, our visitors, anyone that comes here.”

Boone Memorial Hospital plans to offer on-site testing that will give you test results in as little as 50 minutes and also plans to launch a telecommunication system for its patients to ask questions and express concerns virtually with a doctor, which is expected to launch the first week of April.