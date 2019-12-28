‘Boss Mother Ball’ to inspire young girls for second year

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — It’s a new twist on the fairy tale classic, but the message is still the same: providing support to young women, while inspiring them to achieve their dreams.

The ‘Boss Mothers Mentoring Ball,’ set for January 11th, is in it’s second year. It was first held in January of 2019. About 50 girls were expected to attend, close to 200 showed up. The event was so popular, another ‘Boss Mothers Ball’ was held in Huntington.

“The event allows young girls to come and party with their future self,” explained organizer, Leeshia Lee. “What I mean by that, say they want to be a chef, a doctor, a news anchor, well here they can meet these women in their career fields and see that it is actually possible. They can see that it is attainable.”

The ball is free to attend and there is no age limit. The plan is to introduce the young girls in attendance to successful women across the mountain state – from CEO’s and politicians, to teachers and social workers. New this year, they are also looking for young women in college or ladies continuing their education is some form or another.

This year, the event will be held January 11, 2020 at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center in Charleston.

Lee says she is still looking for volunteers anyone who is interested in volunteering or donating can connect with her on the event’s Facebook page.

“I think these young girls attending can benefit from seeing someone in college, so they can see that that could be a reality for them. Their futures are not limited,” Lee told 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley. “We just want to make sure they know that, make sure that they know we have their backs.”