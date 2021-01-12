Both of Kentucky’s US attorneys submit resignations

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Both U.S. attorneys in Kentucky who were appointed by President Donald Trump have submitted their resignations.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said in a statement Monday that his resignation would be effective on Jan. 20. Coleman oversees the western district of the state, which is comprised of 53 counties.

U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan Jr. said in a separate statement that his resignation would be effective on Jan. 24. Duncan oversees the eastern district, which is comprised of 67 counties.

Both attorneys noted work their offices did to combat violent crime and drugs.