UPDATE: The roadway has reopened.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK)- An accident involving a box truck and an SUV temporarily shut down Jefferson Road.

The accident happened a little after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews on the scene are currently working to remove the box truck. Officers on the scene tell 13 News the driver of the box truck received minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The other driver was not injured.