October 31 2021 12:00 am

Boy, 4, survives fall off cliff while hiking with parents in Kentucky

CAMPTON, KY (AP) – Officials say a 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries.

The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team says the boy and his parents were hiking Friday near Princess Arch when he slipped and fell, hitting “multiple ledges” before landing about 70 feet below. The father scrambled after the boy.

When authorities arrived, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking. Officials say the child suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

